Cloudera announced the availability of the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) Operational Database on both Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure CDP Operational Database is a fully managed cloud-native operational database with unparalleled scale, performance, and reliability. Optimized to be deployed anywhere, on any cloud platform, CDP Operational Database aligns with the cloud infrastructure strategy best suited for the business.

CDP Operational Database works across public and private cloud environments, including on-premises. It enables application developers to deliver prototypes in under an hour on their choice of cloud, with the power to effortlessly scale to petabytes of data. Application developers can deliver mission-critical applications with speed because CDP Operational Database auto-scales, auto-heals and auto-tunes based on workload needs.

“CDP Operational Database enabled us to move one of our main datasets into the new database on AWS in record time,” said Mr. Briglal Kattamaparambil, Director of Development at Epsilon. “We no longer have to worry about infrastructure planning as it is fully self-managed and allows us the flexibility to choose the cloud platform that works best for our business.”

“Multi-cloud is the future and the global need to enable remote business has only accelerated this shift,” said Mr. Arun Murthy, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera. “With CDP Operational Database, companies no longer need to make sacrifices when it comes to their database. Enterprises can deploy on any cloud infrastructure to move at the speed that their customers demand, while also maintaining flexibility.”

CDP Operational Database is now generally available on AWS and Azure. For more information on pricing, please see our pricing page.