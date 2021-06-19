Cloud Computing the de-facto platform for radical changes to be delivered

In the world of today Cloud Computing plays an integral part in IT industry. According to the latest forecast from Gartner, Inc., it is estimated that the end-user spending on public cloud services is forecast to grow 23.1% in 2021 to total $332.3 billion, up from $270 billion in 2020.

Cloud Computing is rightly emerging as the key technology trend of 2021. It is becoming one of the trigger factors for positioning itself as a technology by choice across industries for driving the app-based technology system. Technology lies in the heart of everything today, be it healthcare, education, banking, gaming and what not.

The usage of Cloud Computing enables quick set up times for using new applications faster and thus gain business agility. By moving to the cloud, businesses minimise on costly hardware thus making it fit to the pocket. Moreover, according to some IT Experts, it curtails the expensive costs of running an entire IT infrastructure are also completely offloaded, saving on overheads which is a boon. Further the cloud services offer high-level security settings based on user requirements. By virtue of data encryption and storage it increases the levels of security. Cloud Computing prevents data loss as the information is much safer in cloud-based servers as they possess dedicated infrastructure and maintenance capabilities.

According to Sid Nag, research vice president at Gartner, most Indian CIOs saw the benefits of cloud during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020. Further he also analysed that to build business resilience and minimize the impact of continued disruptions, investing in cloud is unavoidable. India has experienced consistent double-digit growth in cloud spending over the last three years, the pandemic only expedited the shift.

The continued trend of increased remote workers in 2021 will lead to an increase in spending on desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS). These segments are forecast to grow 47.7% and 52.2%, respectively (as in the above table)

It has been observed that post the pandemic outbreak, there has been a global upsurge in adoption of cloud services. The technology trends have been changing at a rapid pace and so much so after the break of the pandemic. In India with the Covid 19 outbreak, businesses were forced to move to remote working models overnight. This in turn had cropped up issues like accessibility and contact. In order to overcome the challenges, organizations quickly started moving their operations to cloud services and applications.

When the IT landscape is changing, most of the businesses are trying to venture out and combine services, which will help, make their processes simpler. The trend that is supposed to overlude the market is combination of services and technology that we can foresee is the combination of IoT services, Big Data and cloud computing. Cloud Computing will play a crucial role in the evolution of data.

According to Research & Markets, the Indian Cloud Infrastructure is likely to reach a INR 1,169.23 Billion in 2025 from INR 301.4 Billion which indicates a market forecast to grow at CAGR 29.02%.

Enterprises are spending more of their IT spending budgets than before on cloud infrastructure because of the increase in remote working requirements and other challenges brought forth by the covid-19 pandemic. The biggest benefit of having a cloud computing is free and hassle-free access of data by employees which is the need of the hour. During subsequent lockdowns, people are left with no option but to work from home, hence cloud computing has played a critical role than earlier as it helps in delivering services that to make data accessible and in the click of a button.

Dell Technologies has strategically gone beyond storage and has jumped into this space in a big way with its introduction this month of its APEX infrastructure services offerings. Dell’s APEX spans the gamut of on-prem consumption-based storage through custom cloud-based managed solutions Dell APEX Cloud Services offer integrated compute, storage, networking, and virtualization resources that enable consistent, secure infrastructure and operations for your workloads across public and private clouds. With a simple way to order and manage cloud resources, you can now easily build the cloud of your choice with solutions tailored for your most pressing business needs. Dell announced its APEX offering, which applies an as-a-service consumption model to on-prem infrastructure, like storage. It’s now leveraging its APEX Private Cloud in a joint edge solution with Parametric Technology Corp., which develops internet of things software.

Fortinet Adaptive Cloud Security Solutions provide the necessary visibility and control across cloud cybersecurity infrastructures, enabling secure applications and connectivity from data center to cloud. As infrastructures diversify, new technologies and cloud security tools are added to the network, expanding the attack surface. Organizations need a single pane of glass to gain visibility and define consistent cybersecurity policies throughout the entire environment to effectively manage risk.

Recently at a Press Conference, IBM announced advances in artificial intelligence (AI), hybrid cloud, and quantum computing. IBM has introduced a breakthrough capability in Cloud Pak for Data that uses AI to help customers get answers to distributed queries as much as 8x faster than previously and at nearly half the cost of other compared data warehouses.

AutoSQL (Structured Query Language) automates how customers access, integrate and manage data without ever having to move it, regardless of where the data resides or how it is stored. AutoSQL solves one of the most critical pain points customers are facing as they look to reduce the complexity of curating data for AI and eliminate the high cost of moving data, while also uncovering hidden insights to make more accurate AI-driven predictions. With the launch of AutoSQL, IBM Cloud Pak for Data now includes the highest-performing cloud data warehouse on the market (based on our benchmarking study) that can run seamlessly across any hybrid multi-cloud environment – including private clouds, on-premises and any public cloud. AutoSQL will be one of several new technologies woven into a new data fabric in the Cloud Pak for Data. The new intelligent data fabric will automate complex data management tasks by using AI to discover, understand, access and protect distributed data across multiple environments, while unifying disparate data sources across a common data foundation.

Cloud computing involves the delivery of computing services such as servers, storage, software, databases, networking, and analytics to customers over the internet. IT, e-commerce, communication and media, telecom, manufacturing, transport, logistics, and retail are the sectors that have adopted cloud infrastructure to enhance their day-to-day operations. Based on service type, the cloud infrastructure market is segmented into Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a Service (PaaS), Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS), and cloud management and security services.

Cloud Computing in the era of today is definitely going to serve as the de-facto platform on which several radical changes driven by the pandemic are fulfilled and delivered.