CLAW Enters the Gaming Market by Launching Four New Products

CLAW makes an entry in the gaming market by launching gaming mouse and gaming mousepad in India.

CLAW CHUFF: Chuff is RGB Optical Gaming Mouse with 6 DPI Levels and 7 Programmable Buttons customizable through its own software. It comes with 6 RGB Modes to enhance your gaming experience. It is priced at MRP ₹899 and carries a selling price of ₹599. Available for purchase on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com.

CLAW DAWON: Dawon is RGB Optical Gaming Mouse with 6 DPI Levels and 8 Programmable Buttons customizable through its own software. It comes with 6 RGB Modes to enhance your gaming experience. It is priced at MRP ₹999 and carries a selling price of ₹699. Available for purchase on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com.

CLAW SLIDE LARGE: Claw Slide Large with the size of 350x250x3mm is a perfect addition to any gaming set up due to its premium quality anti slip material, 14 RGB Modes and Waterproof Surface. It is priced at MRP ₹1199 and carries a selling price of ₹799. Available for purchase on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com.

CLAW SLIDE XXL: Claw Slide XXL with the size of 350x250x3mm is a perfect addition to any gaming set up due to its premium quality anti slip material, 14 RGB Modes and Waterproof Surface. It is priced at MRP ₹1499 and carries a selling price of ₹1190. Available for purchase on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com