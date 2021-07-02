Citrix Presents 2021 Partner Innovation Awards

As we slowly emerge from the most uncertain times the world has ever seen, one thing is clear: people are not going back to working the way they did. The future of work lies in flexible models that empower employees to work when, where, and how they need to perform at their best. And today, Citrix Systems, Inc recognized a group of innovative organizations that are leveraging digital workspace solutions to deliver it as part of its 2021 Innovation Awards for Partners program.

“The modern workforce demands a modern environment in which they have simple, secure, and reliable access to the tools and information they need to get work done, wherever it needs to get done,” said Mr. Mark Palomba, Chief Operating Officer, Sales and Service, Citrix. “Our global ecosystem of partners understand this and we are pleased to recognize their efforts to deliver solutions that enable companies to create the space their employees need to succeed.”

Designed to showcase partners who use Citrix technology to break new ground, solve unprecedented problems and uplift their communities, the Citrix Innovation Awards for Partners program generated scores of nominations from around the globe. Three finalists were selected based on their innovative thinking and results achieved, including:

Logical is Australia, a leading provider of global IT solutions and managed services that helped Peninsula Health quickly adopt a mass remote work strategy in the face of COVID-19 that kept staff and clinicians safe and able to deliver exceptional patient care without disruption.

RawWorks, a consultancy whose mission is to make the Netherlands work faster and smarter, that assisted the municipality of Hollands Kroon in creating a digital work-from-anywhere environment through which its employees could continue to deliver critical services to constituents throughout the pandemic.

Third Octet, a Canadian provider of work solutions designed to improve engagement, productivity, and profit for its clients, enabled The University of Toronto Mississauga to offer remote lab sessions so that students could continue classes while its campus was locked down. By popular vote, RawWorks was selected as the 2021 winner.

“Through its out-of-the-box thinking and strategic implementation of Citrix technology, RawWorks is changing the game for Hollands Kroon, and its customers worldwide,” Mr. Palomba said. “We are inspired by their vision and pleased to recognize their efforts with the 2021 Innovation for Partners Award.”