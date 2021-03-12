Citrix Named a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management by the IDC MarketScape

Citrix Systems announced that it has been named a Leader in unified endpoint management solutions in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Software 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US46957820, January 2021).

Designed to assess the market for UEM solutions, the report evaluated 18 vendors holistically, with considerations for the broadest set of deployment scenarios and requirements. Citrix was identified as a Leader for its emphasis on whole-workspace management and security and for optimizing device provisioning, monitoring, and management as part of the Citrix Workspace platform.

Citrix Workspace provides consistent, secure and reliable access to all of the resources employees need to do their best work. An integral part of Citrix Workspace, Citrix Endpoint Management enables organizations to take a cloud-centric approach to securing and managing devices to protect sensitive business information.

As noted within the IDC Marketscape, “Organizations should consider the Citrix UEM platform if they are moving toward a larger intelligent digital workspace model for end-user computing management (including apps, devices, data, and infrastructure software).”

Among the specific strengths of Citrix Endpoint Management cited: Security analytics capabilities; Device management features, including blocking or wiping of noncompliant endpoints (both mobile and PC); MAM capabilities and application container technology; Support for a range of “workspace IoT,” ruggedized and IoT centric, and frontline worker scenarios; Integration and interoperability with other competitive UEM and device management products.

“Protecting and securing digital workspaces for all users across the enterprise is core to our mission at Citrix and we are pleased to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader in doing so,” said Vishal Ganeriwala, Vice President, Product Marketing, Citrix.