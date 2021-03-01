Citrix Named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice

Citrix Systems announced that it has been named a Customers’ Choice in the January 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Unified Endpoint Management. Citrix Endpoint Management™ among most valued solutions by enterprise IT professionals

Gartner Peer Insights is a peer-driven ratings and reviews platform for enterprise IT solutions and services designed to recognize vendors and products that are highly rated by their customers. Citrix Endpoint Management received an overall rating of 4.5/5.0 stars based on 101 reviews as of 30 November 2020 Unified Endpoint Management on the platform.

“Being named a 2021 Customers’ Choice for Unified Endpoint Management truly represents our commitment to protect and secure digital workspaces for all users across the enterprise and we are pleased to be recognized by our customers and Gartner for our efforts,” said Vishal Ganeriwala, Vice President, Product Marketing, Citrix.

An integral part of Citrix Workspace™, Citrix Endpoint Management enables organizations to take a cloud-centric approach to securing and managing devices to protect sensitive business information. With support for iOS, Android, macOS, Chrome OS and more, the solution allows IT to: