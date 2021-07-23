Citrix announced that Safi Obeidullah has been promoted to Global Head of Value Advisory. Based in Sydney, Australia, Obeidullah will report to Carle Quinn, Vice President of Customer Value and Workforce Transformation at Citrix. Responsible for supporting and accelerating customers’ digital transformational experiences, Obeidullah will lead a business strategy advisory on behalf of Citrix. He will help to ensure our customers can harness the power of Citrix solutions and services and partner offerings to achieve the best business outcomes.

Obeidullah has over 20 years of experience in the sector, where his primary focus has been to improve employee experiences and develop advanced strategies for customers. He has been a key member of the Citrix Asia Pacific and Japan team for more than a decade, joining Citrix in 2010 as an Enterprise Sales Engineer and then leading the System Engineering team in Australia and New Zealand. More recently Obeidullah was Field Chief Technology Officer of the Asia Pacific and Japan region. His journey through the Citrix ranks is a testament to his passion for the company’s customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific and Japan regions.

Mr. Safi Obeidullah, Global Head of Value Advisory at Citrix, said: “I am incredibly excited to step into this new role and continue my journey in supporting the acceleration of Citrix’s strategy and value proposition to customers across the world. I look forward to collaborating with new teams across the global Citrix community, and supporting our customers to understand how they can use our breadth of intelligent solutions to add greater value to their organization.”

All TEAMGROUP Industrial Products Pass Military-Grade Certification

TEAMGROUP announced that all of its industrial storage products have passed military standards testing for shock and vibration resistance. The company’s unique graphene-coated copper heatsink was also awarded a U.S. utility patent and is the world’s first heat sink to be used for industrial SSDs. In response to the growing Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) and edge computing trends, TEAMGROUP continues to improve the durability, reliability, and safety of its industrial products, striving to create innovative solutions in the field of industrial control.

TEAMGROUP’s industrial product series, including industrial memory modules, SSDs, and memory cards, have all been tested and certified to meet military shock (MIL-STD-202G and MIL-STD-883K) and vibration (MIL-STD-810G) standards. Whether focused on edge computing or 5G-related applications, these products are guaranteed to handle high-speed data processing and computing for long periods of continuous operation. TEAMGROUP has once again proven the stability and durability of its industrial products, which meet the demanding needs for data security and industrial control in extreme conditions.