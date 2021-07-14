Citrix among the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion

Citrix Systems announced that it has again been named to the Disability Equality Index (DEI) Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion. A joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the DEI is the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion assessment and benchmarking tool in business and exists to help companies make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities. Citrix was first named to the DEI in 2019. “The Disability Equality Index shines a spotlight on companies that believe they have a stake in creating a more equitable society for people with disabilities,” said Ms. Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD. “It is a conduit for our work championing disability rights for the 60 million Americans with disabilities and knocking down barriers to employment, technology and healthcare, and we’re thrilled to see the progress being made today.”

Over 300 corporations leveraged the DEI to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts in 2021 using the following criteria:

Culture and leadership

Enterprise-wide access

Employment practices (benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention and advancement, accommodations)

Community engagement

Use of innovative technology to advance digital and remote accessibility

Mental wellness benefits

Flexible work options

Supplier diversity

Businesses scoring 80 or higher are recognized as “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.” Citrix received a score of 100.

“Part of corporate commitment to disability inclusion is recognizing your stance and using it as an ‘aha moment’ to drive the business investments needed to scale change. Inclusion and accessibility cuts across the enterprise, from cultural representation in the workforce, to technology acceleration, to incorporating supply chain diversity,” said Mr Jill Houghton, President and Chief Executive Officer, Disability:IN “At Citrix, we understand the importance of creating a positive, inclusive environment where people can be themselves and work authentically, because when you build an ecosystem in which employees have equal opportunities to make meaningful contributions, you inspire creativity and innovation, which ultimately leads to better solutions and services and happier customers,” said Mr Scott Ballina, Senior Director, Diversity and Inclusion, Citrix.