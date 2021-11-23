CitiusTech Recognized by Great Place to Work as One of India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM

CitiusTech have been recognized by Great Place to Work® India among the Top 75 – India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2021! This is the sixth time that CitiusTech has achieved this certification, and credits the achievement to employees’ commitment to excellence, and shared values.

“We have built a positive company culture that encourages people, and teams to always be approachable, empowering, innovative, open, and upbeat,” said, Sowmya Santhosh, Senior Vice President, and Head of HR at CitiusTech. “Even during the COVID pandemic, everyone has worked tirelessly towards building the highest levels of employee engagement, and satisfaction. A big thank you to all who have played an important role in our success.”

“As we continue to grow, and create new opportunities for engineering talent, this recognition is a testament to the company we are – a trusted technology partner for our customers, and a great place to work for next-gen technology professionals,” said, Atul Soneja, Chief Operating Officer, CitiusTech. “We are grateful for the support of our employees, and their families who made this possible.”

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® has been studying employee experience, and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

In its 7th edition this year, 263 organizations in the IT & IT-BPM sector undertook this assessment. Based on a rigorous evaluation we have identified the Top 75 organizations among India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2021. These organizations excel both on people practices that they have designed for their employees, and act on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture.