Cigniti Technologies to host Cignithon – a Global Testing Hackathon

Cigniti Technologies is hosting Cignithon, an annual global software testing hackathon on September 4, 2021, virtually from 10 AM IST to 9 PM IST on 5th September 2021.

Cignithon is a platform for testers to compete globally and test live products for Functionality, UI, and Security, as well as to test applications from different domains and tech stacks. It is a great platform that enables participants to network and interact with professionals from the same community and share their ideas.

The annual event will take place for two days starting from September 4, 2021, where it will begin with the virtual welcoming of the participants and introduction of Cigniti and The Test Tribe. It will be followed by a briefing of the event format and the beginning of the hackathon. The results of the hackathon will be declared on September 5, 2021.

Cignithon aims to target software testers globally, with the winners being awarded prize money up to INR 200,000 along with other rewards and perks.