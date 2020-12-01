Christie Solutions Light up Lotte World’s Iconic Magic Castle in South Korea

Lotte World, a major entertainment and recreation complex located in South Korea’s capital, has chosen Christie’s projection, auto calibration, image processing and SDVoE solutions to bringits iconic Magic Castle to life with a brand new3D multimedia mapping show.

Widely acknowledged as the most famous landmark in Lotte World’s outdoor theme park known as Magic Island, the 41-meter-high Magic Castle is distinguished by its medieval-style towers with signature blue tiles and white brick exteriors. This new six-minute nighttime spectacular, which made its debut in August, is the latest initiative by the theme park operator to rejuvenate major attractions and reinforce its position as South Korea’s leading themed entertainment destination. This highly impactful graphic-based 3D mapping show has been designed by international digital company district based on the formative characteristics of Lotte World Magic Castle’s architectural structure.

The amazing visuals are accomplished using three Christie D4K40-RGB pure laser projectors, Christie Mystique – Large Scale Experience (LSE) Edition, two Christie Pandoras Box servers, a Pandoras Box Manager and Widget Designer, as well as three sets of Christie Terra transmitters and receivers. They were installed by Christie’s trusted partner Star Networks, which delivered several highly-acclaimed large scale projects in Korea.

A spokesperson from Lotte World commented, “We are excited to harness the latest technologies from Christie to deliver a fascinating 3D multimedia mapping show on the façade of Magic Castle. This is a spellbinding nighttime show that lights up our iconic landmark with Lotte World’s most beloved characters. We are also proud to be the first theme park in the world to use Christie Mystique auto calibration solution for outdoor 3D projection mapping.”

S.H. Ham, General Manager, Star Networks, added, “The Magic Castle 3D multimedia mapping show is a large-scale, dynamic spectacle that requires a fully integrated solution that not only delivers excellent visuals and color fidelity, but also a powerful content management and AV-over-IP system that offers long-term reliability. The Christie solutions installed are perfect for this venue as they have an excellent track record in terms of performance, level of integration and dependability.”

Christie’s award-winning D4K40-RGB with 4K resolution, 45,000 ISO lumens, all-in-one chassis, and omnidirectional capabilities, produces an astounding depth of detail that fulfils the requirements of Lotte World’s highly-anticipated mapping show. Since its introduction, the D4K40-RGB has become the projector of choice for major installs around the world, including Al Wasl Dome, the beating heart of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Complementing the ChristieD4K40-RGBisthe Christie Mystique LSE Edition, designed for 3D projection mapping installations, theme park dark rides, flying attractions, giant screens, and domes. It provides multi-camera warping and blending for projection stacking and edge blending along to ensure the highest image quality and therefore the best possible customer experience.