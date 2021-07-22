Christie solidifies effective partnership with Chinese distributors

Christie staged a certificate presentation ceremony for its Chinese distributors to solidify an effective partnership in the year ahead, and to better serve the needs of customers.

Held in its booth (EA2-01) at InfoComm China 2021, distributors of Christie’s 3DLP®, 1DLP®, 3LCD projectors, content management, and image processing (CMP) solutions, as well as a new rental and staging partner received their appointment certificates that symbolize strong, collaborative partnerships.

They include Beijing Wincomn Technology Co., Ltd (distributor of Christie’s 3DLPprojection systems and specific models of Christie’s 1DLP laser projectors), Zhongqing Yingye Group (distributor of Christie’s 1DLP projection systems), Dicction (Beijing) Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd (distributor of Christie’s 3LCD projection systems), Beijing Haloimage lnnovation Technology Co., Ltd and Beijing De Yi Jia Chuang (Audiovisual) Ltd(distributors of Christie’s CMP solutions), and Astron Digital Technology Co., Ltd(rental and staging partner).

In a move that underscores its continuous commitment to the Chinese market, Christie adopted a new distribution structure in China in April 2020 to strengthen its product offerings, sales and service capabilities. Over the last 15 months, distributors have achieved success in providing customers with greater access to Christie’s wide range of affordable and premium products, as well as enhanced customer service, marketing, and technical support.

“Christie’s business performance in China has reached a new level, thanks to the dedication and efforts of all our distributors,” said April Qin, sales director for China, Enterprise, Christie. “The market position of Christie products has been significantly enhanced in Northern, Central and Southern China since the introduction of our new distribution structure. Not only did our distributors secure contracts for projects in various markets such as cultural tourism, large-scale events, education, and enterprise, they also provided customers with a wide range of high performance, yet cost-effective products and solutions. This has contributed to the continued expansion of our market share in China.”

From inspired ideas to innovative solutions, Christie’s complete range of high-quality AV solutions comprising projection, content management and image processing, auto-calibration, and AV-over-IP products has made great strides in the Chinese market. In 2008, the deployment of Christie projectors for the opening ceremony of an international sporting event in Beijing heralded a new era of large-scale outdoor projection in China. Since then, Christie’s visual solutions have continued to empower users to deliver awe-inspiring visuals at numerous venues across China. Moving forward, Christie and its growing number of partners are poised to excite, inspire and create more vitality in China’s display industry.