Check Point Software’s Asia Pacific Young Professionals Programme to Increase India Headcount

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has launched its Young Professionals Programme in Asia Pacific for working adults with less than five years of work experience interested in pursuing a career in cybersecurity. As part of the programme, Check Point Software will hire, train and mentor a hundred participants from across the region, including India, where Check Point has extensive operations.

Participants can choose from the sales or security engineering track and will have mentors assigned to them. The training will be conducted over two months for the sales track and three months for the security engineering track and include hands-on practice and soft skills.

Check Point Software has been in the India market for over 20 years. Over the years, it has made investments in the country, including establishing a technical assistance centre as well as investing in cloud infrastructure to support Indian organizations’ need for local data residency in the cloud. Through its 200 employees and ecosystem of over 800 partners and 6 distributors, Check Point Software continues to meet the cybersecurity needs of its customers especially during the global pandemic.

“India remains an important region for Check Point Software in Asia Pacific, and we are expanding our team to support our growing business. The Check Point Asia Pacific Young Professionals Programme will bolster our efforts to continue meeting India’s cybersecurity needs while alleviating the shortage in cybersecurity professionals present in the country today,” said Sundar Balasubramanian, Managing Director, India and SAARC, Check Point Software Technologies.