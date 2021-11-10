Check Point Software Launches Mind to Make Cybersecurity Knowledge and Skills Accessible to All

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. is launching CheckPoint Mind, a knowledge training portal, in collaboration with over 200 of the world’s most recognized training partners. Users can sign up with the portal or free and choose from a wide range of courses and programs available from over 200 partners. Payment can be made through credit card or Check Point Learning Credits.

In August 2021, US president Joe Biden met with leading technology firms to discuss cybersecurity issues, including the need to hire and train more cybersecurity professionals. The US alone has a shortfall of almost 465,000 cybersecurity professionals, and globally, this number is estimated to be about 2.72 million.

“With the continued increase in cyber-attacks and more sophisticated cyber threats, Check Point Software, as an enabler of cybersecurity, is committed to making cybersecurity education and knowledge accessible,” said Liat Doron, Vice President, Learning and Training, Check Point Software Technologies. “Through Check Point Mind, we aim to equip anyone from students to c-level executives with cybersecurity knowledge and skills to help meet the global demand for more cybersecurity professionals.”

Some of the programs which can be found on the Check Point Mind Portal include:

CISO Academy: a global education program for C-Level executives to help master all types of cybersecurity practices and maximize security while learning to balance the handling of tactical issues with strategic leadership responsibilities. HackingPoint: a global education program for security experts to help master all types of Pen Testing techniques and cybersecurity practices. Students completing HackingPoint courses will understand how to better protect the corporate network sand resources. SecureAcademy: cybersecurity education in partnership with the world’s leading higher learning institutions. CyberPark: a collection of partnerships and gamified challenges that enable users to learn about security challenges and train using Check Point solutions in an interactive and fun way.