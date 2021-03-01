Check Point Appoints Manish Alshi as Head of Channels & Growth Technologies for India

Check Point Software announces that it has appointed Manish Alshi as Head of Channels and Growth Technologies for Check Point in India. In this role, Manish will oversee the company’s channel ecosystem in India and the SAARC Region as well as lead Check Point´schannel business growthin key technologies, including cloud, mobile and endpoint security.He will report to Sundar Balasubramanian, Managing Director, India and SAARC Region.

Manish brings to his role about 22 years of experience in the Indian IT sector, across enterprise and commercial sales as well as channels. He has worked with multinational brands like VMWare, Oracle, IFS and QAI. Prior to joining Check Point, he clocked around 15 years of channel leadership experience, first with Oracle and subsequently, VMWare, where he set up the channels ecosystem and headed up the partner sales organization.

“I am excited to welcome Manish, who is highly regarded within India’s channel ecosystem, to Check Point,” said Sundar Balasubramanian, Managing Director, India and SAARC Region, Check Point Software Technologies. “During the pandemic, we witnessed a growing demand for security solutions that protect organisations in the cloud and beyond the organisation perimeter, as they implemented remote work for their employees. Our channels became an even more essential part of our business, and we collaborated closely to deliver our technologies. I believe Manish’s experience and leadership capabilities will enable us to continue meeting the needs of our market and more.”

Manish is an Engineering graduate from BITS, Pilani and received his MBA from the Management Development Institute, Gurgaon.