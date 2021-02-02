Check Point Achieves ‘Champion’ Status in Canalys´ APAC Channel Leadership Matrix 2020

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, a provider of cyber-security solutions globally, has announced that it has been named as a ‘Champion’ in the Canalys APAC Channel Leadership Matrix 2020, in recognition of its excellence in channel management, partner support and engagement over the past year.

Check Point achieved ‘Champion’ status in the Canalys Leadership Matrix following positive feedback from partners on its enhanced channel program that was introduced early in 2020, and because of its close support for partners during the pandemic in helping them adapt their marketing and customer engagement activities to new working patterns.

“Achieving ‘Champion’ status in the Canalys APAC Channel Leadership Matrix is great because it is based directly on partners’ opinions. 2020 was a challenging year and we worked hard to identify and support our partners’ needs in a landscape that was continuously changing rapidly. Achieving ‘Champion’ status also validates our efforts to continue delivering the best opportunities, support and rewards in the industry. Ultimately, our partners are intrinsic to our growth strategy,” said Pankaj Narayan, Head of Channels, Asia Pacific, Check Point Software Technologies. “As we look to 2021 and beyond, partners can expect more from us in our Partner Growth Program, as well as our offerings around enterprise network security, consolidated cloud security and remote security. We remain committed to our ecosystem as we embark on achieving more success together in 2021,”

“Check Point demonstrated its continued commitment to its partners like NTT, by aligning even more closely with us throughout 2020 when our clients’ cybersecurity requirements became more complex and urgent. Through our collaboration, we leveraged key opportunities in the market, delivering robust technology and customer value. I would like to offer my heartiest congratulations to Check Point for its well-deserved achievement at the Canalys APAC Channel Leadership Matrix 2020.” said Neville Burdan, Senior Director – Cybersecurity, NTT Ltd. in Asia Pacific.

Rankings in the Canalys Leadership Matrix are based on partners’ feedback, together with a detailed independent analysis of vendor channel strategies, investments, execution and planned initiatives by experienced Canalys analysts. In 2020, the Leadership Matrix also recognised vendors’ work in driving growth and supporting their partners’ most urgent needs through the Covid-19 pandemic, including supply, communication, financial support and account management. Channel partners are asked to rate vendors across the 10 most important areas of channel management (such as ease of doing business, profitability, support, and marketing).