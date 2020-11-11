CERT-In Retains TAC Security in the Empanellment List

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has retained TAC security, a global leader in vulnerability management, as a trusted cybersecurity solution for the Indian government, banks, and other departments.

CERT-In-empanelled organizations recently assessed 90 information security companies to empanel with the government as cyber security auditors. The audit report resulted in the ousting of 57 cyber security companies, including industry bigwigs from the panel. The development reinstates TAC Security’s position as the top and a credible cybersecurity solution provider.

TAC Security has been providing cyber security solutions to various banks, insurance companies and more in India, it is also responsible for NPCI’s BHIM & UPI based application’s end to end security assessment since 2017.

TAC Security protects Fortune 500 companies and large enterprises through its innovative AI- and ML-driven vulnerability management platform. It safeguards websites and web-based applications with zero downtime to provide real-time security insights and solutions. The brand’s flagship Enterprise Security on One Framework (ESOF) platform has won laurels worldwide for securing governments and organizations from the advanced cyber threat landscape.

The brand is anticipating a huge demand from various government departments as their trusted cybersecurity solution provider. It is worth noting that TAC Security is the current cybersecurity partner for NPCI, NSDL, HDFC, Reliance and global government agencies across several countries including the US.

Speaking on the development, Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO of TAC Security said, “We are confident in our approach and technology; we have remained responsible towards the digital growth of our country. TAC Security has retained the top position in the empanellment list, which is of the utmost importance for any cyber security company, especially when top companies couldn’t make it. Organizations working with previously empanelled companies have to move out and partner up with the current empanelled companies.”