Caspio, a Low-Code Development Platform, Opens Data Centre in India

Caspio, the leading low-code development platform for building online database applications, announced the launch of its newest data centre in Mumbai, India. The expansion addresses the increasing demand for cloud-based applications that are optimized for performance, security and regional localization. Available immediately, Indian customers can host their data and applications on the newly opened data centre.

The new data centre expands Caspio’s global infrastructure to a total of seven sites across four continents, including the Canadian data centre that opened last month. In accordance with Caspio’s data centre operations, the Indian site provides high-availability cloud infrastructure operated on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Caspio is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, offering customers best-in-class cloud technology with built-in enterprise security, scalability and business continuity.

“The need for companies to build custom cloud applications at speed and scale has never been more essential than in today’s cloud-first operating model,” said Frank Zamani, President and CEO of Caspio. “The opening of our new data centre supports the evolving business needs of our Indian customers and furthers our commitment as their global low-code partner.”

Today, 15,000 customers in over 150 countries utilize Caspio’s low-code development platform to streamline data management, automate workflows and digitally transform operations at scale.