Capgemini announced that it has secured the top position in the ‘Everest Group Engineering Services Top 50,’ a global list of the 50 largest third-party providers of engineering services (ES). According to Everest Group, Engineering Services include all activities that support the design, development, testing, and management of commercial products, both hardware, and software. The top 50 Engineering Services companies had combined revenue of US$46.7 billion in 2020.

“As expected, mergers and acquisitions played a significant role in changing the landscape of the Engineering Services Top 50 list this year,” said Akshat Vaid, Vice President at Everest Group. “The ES market witnessed many service providers acquiring businesses to build capabilities, achieve business scale and generate greater access.”

In the report, Everest Group stated, “Capgemini’s acquisition of Altran propelled its 21-place rise, ensuring its top position in the 2021 Top 50 list.”

Mr. William Rozé, CEO of Capgemini Engineering and member of the Group Executive Committee, said, “We are pleased to be recognized by Everest Group as the leader among the Top 50 Engineering Services Providers for 2021. This is yet another recognition of Capgemini’s unique set of market-leading capabilities in engineering and R&D all combined under one brand: Capgemini Engineering, which is focused on helping the largest innovators in the world engineer products and services of tomorrow.”