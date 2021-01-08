Capgemini Appoints Olivier Sevillia as Group COO

Capgemini announces the appointment of Olivier Sevillia as its Group Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2021.

In this role Olivier is responsible for the Group’s strategic business units and sales, with a focus on applying the Group’s deep and broad industry expertise to be a strategic business partner to its clients. “At the start of this new year, it is my pleasure to recognize Olivier Sevillia as the Group’s Chief Operating Officer. Having been with Capgemini for thirty years, Olivier has built an impressive track record in leading and operating strategic businesses across the Group,” comments Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group. “As Chief Operating Officer, Olivier’s breadth of experience and proven business acumen will add great value to our client partnerships worldwide, while supporting me and the rest of the leadership team in realizing our Group priorities.”