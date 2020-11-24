Capgemini Announces ‘Sakhi Drishtikon’ Digital Vision for Rural Women

Capgemini launched ‘Sakhi Drishtikon’, an initiative to train and hire rural literate women in India from economically weak background with a location mobility challenge. This initiative aims to tap into the potential of educated rural women who are not able to reach out to opportunities, unlike their urban counterparts.

The digital revolution has completely transformed the way we work, access information, and connect. It offers immense opportunities for people who inhabit these worlds. However, many communities are excluded from its benefits and more so women who face a triple divide: digital, rural, and gender. The Sakhi Drishtikon initiative started with an aim to bring women from rural India into the mainstream workforce.

The program cycle of Sakhi Drishtikon begins with the selection of the candidates by Capgemini enlisted NGO partners. This is followed by a 4-week foundation training by Capgemini’s Digital Academy, a 12-week technical training by Capgemini’s CIS (Cloud & Infrastructure Services) Academy, and a 4-week job shadowing where trained resources will be assigned to each candidate as technical buddy. The technical training, soft skill lessons and effective on-the-job training offered to these candidates will help them become platform-agnostic full-stack engineers who can easily thrive in the digital mainstream. Post the training the selected candidates will be hired by the CIS team at Capgemini. The candidates will be assigned to work on datacenters, cloud, cyber. The hired candidates will also go through a structured mentor program during their first year of employment to get acclimatized in Capgemini.

The Sakhi Drishtikon initiative is open to rural women who are graduates or postgraduates from technical streams, largely freshers or with few years of experience. Through this initiative Capgemini aims to hire 500 women by December 2020. This is a pan India program which will extend to other business units in India in the long run. Capgemini’s CIS business unit plans to hire 15% of the candidates through this program in 2021.