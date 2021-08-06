MAXIFY GX7070 and MAXIFY GX6070 ink tank printers to meet high volume demands for color printing across small and mid-size offices. With water-resistant, fast printing and flexible paper handling, the two new printers are designed to combine productivity and laser printer-like efficiency and enable users to increase business productivity.

High Yield Ink Bottles with Low Color Printing Costs

Large ink tanks and high-volume ink bottles significantly reduce ink costs for both monochrome and color printing. A full set of ink delivers approximately 6,000 grayscale pages and 14,000 pages in color.

For businesses that need to print even more without compromising on quality and text legibility, an Economy mode setting pushes output to 9,000 and 21,000 pages of grayscale and color respectively. Businesses can now print colour pages whenever the need arises without having to worry about the cost.

The ability to print on a variety of textures and print surfaces also ensures businesses do not need to buy different printers when there is a need to switch between envelopes, labels, glossy paper, and banner paper. This versatility makes the MAXIFY GX7070 and MAXIFY GX6070 a remarkable flexible print workhorse suitable for all types of printing.

Water Resistant Documents Resist Smudging and Accidental Water Spills

The use of pigment inks delivers water-resistant document prints on plain paper, lending a laser print-like quality not found in conventional inkjet printers. Text, color bars, and charts will resist smudging when in contact with highlighter pens, while rain splashes and accidental water spills can dry out without color bleeding and destruction to printed content.

Increasing Business Efficiency and Productivity

The MAXIFY GX7070 and MAXIFY GX6070 are packed with features that prioritize productivity and efficiency for busy offices and businesses. With duplex (automatic two-sided) printing, combined with large paper cassettes, less time is spent to replenish paper supplies.

Both printers come with an automatic document feeder (ADF). Together with the convenience of a front-USB port, users can load up to 50 sheets of document originals on the ADF to be duplicated or scanned into digital storage, on their computers, USB-removable storage, and even into mobile devices like smartphones and tablet PCs. On the MAXIFY GX7070, there is an additional bonus in single-pass duplex scanning, where both sides of a two-sided document can be scanned in a single paper pass. The MAXIFY GX7070 has a maximum paper loading capacity of 600 sheets while the MAXIFY GX6070 has a maximum paper loading capacity of 350 sheets.

The MAXIFY GX7070 and MAXIFY GX6070 also feature a game-changing modular, user-replaceable maintenance cartridge that can be obtained over the counter in retail. The benefits of this design are twofold: minimizing device downtime when faced with the daunting prospect of a large number of prints yet to be completed, and the removal of the need to schedule a service visit or to carry the printer to the nearest service centre.

Stay Connected All the Time

The MAXIFY GX7070 and MAXIFY GX6070 are built with modern businesses and home offices in mind, flexible enough to be placed anywhere in the office as they come with not just wired network interfaces, but also wireless1 connectivity. Users can setup and operate the printers using the free Canon PRINT Inkjet/ SELPHY mobile app, as well as print from the cloud.

MAXIFY Ink Efficient GX7070

Ink Tank for High Volume Printing

Product Dimensions (W x D x H) Approx. 399 x 410 x 314 mm Document ISO Print Speed Approx. 24.0 images per minute (B&W) / 15.5 images per minute (colour) Key Features Print, Scan, Copy, Fax with DADF

Print up to 9,000/21,000 pages (B&W/Colour)

Load up to 600 sheets of plain paper

Auto Duplex Printing

Supports wireless and mobile printing

2.7” Touch Screen Display

User replaceable ink maintenance cartridge

MAXIFY Ink Efficient GX6070

Ink Tank for High Volume Printing