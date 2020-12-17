Canon Unveils New Compact A4 Multi-Function Devices

Canon announced a new addition to the imageRUNNER (iR) multi-function device (MFD) line-up, comprising two A4 monochrome MFDs, the iR1643i and iR1643iF. Built to meet the needs of any contemporary office, the new MFDs will help businesses increase productivity with seamless mobile connectivity, supporting a wide range of mobile printing solutions including Canon PRINT Business, Apple AirPrint and Mopria Print Service.

“Accommodating a mobile workforce, embracing cloud technology and securing valuable business data are key in managing today’s offices,” said Mr. K Bhaskhar, Senior Vice President, Business Imaging Solutions Division, Canon India. “Our new imageRUNNER MFDs are designed to fulfill the requirements of modern offices. Equipped with uniFLOW Online Express, Canon’s cloud-based print management solution, the MFDs help businesses track and assess print, copy, scan, and fax usage, as well as allocate costs to departments accurately. The MFDs are also capable of safeguarding the confidentiality of business data with strong security features, such as Verify System at Startup, Encrypted PDF and Device Signature PDF, effectively prevent unauthorised device access and protect scanned documents.”