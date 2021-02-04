Canon Launches New image RUNNER ADVANCE DX

Canon announced the launch of the imageRUNNER ADVANCE (iR-ADV) DX series, a smart range of A3 colour/monochrome laser multi-function devices (MFDs) aimed at driving digital transformation (DX) in today’s business world. Building on the success of the iR-ADV portfolio, a repeated winner of the coveted BLI Copier MFP Line of the Year Award, the new iR-ADV DX series brings together advancements that help businesses improve operational efficiency, connectivity and information security in one remarkable lineup.

Mr. K Bhaskhar, Senior Vice President, Business Imaging Solutions Division, Canon India, said, “Responding to market demands, our new iR-ADV DX series is designed to support optimal cloud connectivity and modern workplace productivity, allowing on-the-go workers to access information and collaborate anywhere, anytime. We are committed to help our customers seamlessly integrate their printing infrastructure and digitization requirements when adopting digital workflows at any stage of their digital transformation journey.”

Fitting effortlessly into any existing work environment, the latest iR-ADV DX series enables users to reduce the steps required to digitise, archive and retrieve documents with its highly-efficient document processing power. Complete with optional Cloud Image Processing for a wide array of forms and documents, the MFDs maximise productivity by automating inessential tasks such as naming and batch saving files, as well as reducing manual data extraction and classification. Consequently, the automated digital workflows eliminate error-prone tasks and repetitive administration, effectively improving overall operational efficiency.

The perfect partner for a digital transformation, the iR-ADV DX series seamlessly integrates with public cloud platforms to enable digital workflows, while facilitating efficient collaboration across teams based remotely, on the go and in workplaces anywhere. The MFDs also come equipped with uniFLOW Online Express, a simple cloud-based print management solution that helps businesses track device usage, and prevents unauthorised access with device authentication. Fulfilling a wider range of requirements, businesses can easily upgrade to uniFLOW Online and benefit from secure printing, as well as more cloud connectors for advanced scanning.

Operating with digital workflows require cyber resilience, and the iR-ADV DX series incorporates a range of well-received security features from its previous edition, ensuring the confidentiality, accessibility and availability of information without hindering productivity. McAfee Embedded Control comes as a standard security feature on the MFDs, and helps businesses strengthen the commonly overlooked endpoint security. Blocking the execution of unauthorised applications, the feature ensures that only Canon-approved updates can run on the iR-ADV system, helping to prevent tampering of existing firmware and protect businesses against malicious attacks.

Working with the Syslog protocol, the MFDs send device information to Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution for monitoring, and upon the detection of abnormal activities, the SIEM system sends real time alerts to administrators for immediate threat analysis and prevention. Additionally, the MFDs offer a device security function that verifies system at startup, allowing users to safely power-on the MFDs based on Root of Trust (RoT).