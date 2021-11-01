Canon introduces All-In-One PIXMA E4570 Printer

Canon India launched the all new PIXMA E4570 inkjet multifunction printer. Engineered to increase productivity and efficiency at work, the all-new PIXMA E4570 offers a suite of productivity features, combined with high print yields and low-cost printing, making it an ideal essential for students, home offices, and even small offices.

Driving the seamless adoption of a hybrid work environment, the Canon PIXMA E4570 has been built to cater to the growing demands of customers willing to get a quick fix solution to their printing needs at the comfort of being home.

Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India said, “Over the last one and a half years, we all have adjusted to the new normal of working and learning from home. At Canon India, we aim to play a key role in the path of progress by providing innovative solutions that meet the needs of our consumers. In line with this commitment, we have introduced multiple products and solutions to support them as they embrace the new digital way of operating. Continuing the momentum, we are pleased to launch the PIXMA E4570, a compact wireless all-in-one printer that has been specially created to increase productivity and offer low-cost printing to students, working professionals and small businesses operating from home.”

Speaking about the new product, Mr. C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products & Imaging Communication Business highlighted, “The hybrid work environment has proliferated the adoption of connected and cloud-enabled printers that are cost-effective and offer an all-in-one solution. With this insight in mind. The launch of PIXMA E4570 inkjet multifunction printer reiterates our commitment to strengthen our offerings in the home segment and provide an efficient solution through our range of home printers.”