Canon India Showcases Cinema EOS C70 at Broadcast India Show 2020

Canon India showcased the new Cinema EOS C70 at the renowned Broadcast India Show 2020. Organised virtually for the first time, BI Show 2020 is one of the leading industry platforms to showcase next-gen broadcast technologies. With the theme ‘In focus, In Demand’, the event will feature a good mix of technical sessions, technology showcase & networking from 29th to 31st October 2020.

Sharing a keynote message on the opening day, Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India Pvt. Ltd. reiterated the brand’s increasing focus on the cinematography and videography segments for an ingenious filming experience. The recently launched Cinema EOS C70 is a step towards addressing the evolving needs of the cinema & broadcasting professionals in the country. The EOS C70 comes equipped with powerful imaging features, advanced connectivity and flexibility in a very compact form factor that is sure to appeal to a wide audience base.

Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon India Pvt. Ltd. said, “At Canon, we endeavor to bring our valuable customers closer to the very best imaging solutions that provide innovation par excellence. Through the showcase of our cinema and broadcasting solutions, especially the new Cinema EOS C70, we want to enable our customers to have an immersive filmmaking experience and inspire creativity in visual storytelling.”

C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products and Imaging Communication Products, said, “The brand-new Cinema EOS C70 is the very first Cinema EOS to feature an RF mount, opening a myriad of possibilities for creative cinematography. Furthermore, we will also be showcasing the entire portfolio of Cinema products and live technical sessions will be facilitated by technical experts. With our participation at BI Show, we look forward to gain audience perspective and provide the filmmakers and cinematographers of today with innovative solutions that further enable them to push the boundaries of creative expression.”

Additionally, Canon India is also conducting a Digital Masterclass during the show with Canon’s Cinema EOS Ambassador and renowned wildlife photographer, Alphonse Roy on October 29. Having extensive knowledge and experience in the field, Mr Roy will be sharing his insights around the topic, ‘Is HDR the future?’

Featuring a 4K Super 35mm CMOS DGO (Dual Gain Output) sensor, the EOS C70 can capture high-image-quality 4K video in 4:2:2 (10-bit) colour that delivers rich gradation, even in environments which demand high dynamic range. Moreover, the camera is equipped with the DIGIC DV7 image-processing platform capable of high-speed processing, enabling users to record high-frame-rate 4K/120P video to UHS-II standard SD cards.