Canon India Ranks #1 for 5 consecutive years in the Laser Copier Segment

Latest results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, 2020 Q4 ranks Canon India #1 in the A3 & A4 laser copier-based MFP (multi-function printer) segment for the fifth consecutive year in India. This achievement is a testament of Canon’s continued market leadership and commitment to the printing industry.

As per the IDC report, Canon India ended 2020 as the market leader with a 30.7% overall market share, 30% market share in the mono segment and 35.4% in the colour segment. With this result, Canon India retained its market leadership for fifth year in a row in the overall, mono and colour A3 & A4 Laser Copier Based MFP segment. (With consideration of speed range up to 75 ppm (A4 Mono Speed) for Mono Segment and up to 60 ppm (A4 Colour Speed) for Colour Segment.)

“Achieving #1 market-share in the A3 and A4 Laser Copier Based MFP segment for five years in a row is a great honour for each one of us at Canon. Despite the turbulent situation across the world in 2020, we are thankful to all our partners and customers for their trust and faith in the Canon brand. Technological innovation and service support are the key pillars that have helped us to delight our customers always and have helped us reach this pinnacle of success.” said Mr. K. Bhaskhar, Senior Vice President-BIS Segment, Canon India.

With our range of A3 and A4 MFP’s we are able to reach a broad spectrum of customers from large enterprises to small businesses. To be recognized as the market leader in all 3 segments showcases Canon’s ability to benefit a wide variety of customers through its high-quality solutions. The company recently expanded its state-of-the-art MFP range through the introduction of the imageRUNNER 1643i, imageRUNNER 1643iF and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX MFP series.