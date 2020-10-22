Canon India Adds Exciting Festive Season Offers for Customers

Gearing up to celebrate this festive season and committed to delight its customers, Canon India has introduced several consumer centric offers and benefits to double the joy this festive season. To promote the photography culture and ignite the spark amongst photography enthusiasts this festive season, Canon India has announced a bunch of exciting offers on its imaging products. On the purchase of EOS M200, customers will get a free Blaupunkt earbuds set worth Rs 7999/U and this redemption based offer will be valid till October 2020. Further, customers can now enjoy an extended 3-year warranty, available on all Canon’s Full Frame cameras. With Durga Puja and Navratri celebrations in much galore, the brand is also providing attractive EMI and cashback offers for customers to complement their shopping experience with Canon.

Rolling out these exciting festival offers, Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon India said, “Individuals and organizations across the world faced extraordinary circumstances this year due to COVID-19, however we all have shown our resilience and willingness to emerge stronger. With the festive season ahead, these are occasions for everyone to spread happiness all around us and celebrate the spirit of humanity and togetherness. While celebrations may be on a smaller scale this year, however it is important to make most of the moments we are presented with. At Canon, we want to play a small yet active role in bringing cheers to our customers and doubling their joy this festive season with our exciting range of offers and added benefits. In line with our philosophy of Customer Delight, we truly believe that a happy customer leads to immense growth of the brand. Through our pan-India initiatives and customized offers, we hope to see greater momentum in the market for our products and scale our growth by end of year.”

The offers extend beyond cameras and onto the printer category as well. With the increasing trend of Work from Home and Learn from Home which is bound to continue during the festive season as well, Canon India will continue to offer exciting offers under its ‘India Ka Printer’ campaign to promote ink tank printers category: PIXMA G Series across India during the festive season. With the purchase of PIXMA G2010 & G3010 till 31st October 2020, customers will get Google Nest Mini along with Wipro smart bulb worth Rs. 5099 to brighten up the festive mood. For ink efficient printing with Canon PIXMA E-series, customers purchasing E410, E470 & E3370 until 30th November 2020 will get Borosil Hydra Trek Bottle worth Rs. 875.

Talking about the latest offers, C Sukumaran, Director- Consumer Systems Products and Imaging Communication Products, Canon India, said “As one of the pioneering brands in imaging industry, we are proud to have played an instrumental role in enabling our customers to create memories that last a lifetime This festive season, we wish to provide our customers with multiple reasons to celebrate with attractive deals across our camera and printer portfolio. With these lucrative offers, we wish to make the festivities even more memorable for our customers by empowering them to capture and print their celebrated moments.”