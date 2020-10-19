CADYCE Launches CA-KBDS Keyboard and Docking Station

CADYCE, a leading brand in the computing and digital lifestyle marketplace, has recently announced the launch of USB-C Keyboard & Docking Station, CA-KBDS. The CA-KBDS is a plug and play USB Type-C keyboard cum docking station that is compatible with Thunderbolt 3 port. The keyboard dock can be connected to the computer or tablets like iPad Pro and Android and iOS smartphones as well with the help of a detachable USB-C cable. The device has an SD 3.0 (UHS-I) Card Reader that supports SDXC cards of up to 2 TB and data transfer rates up to 104Mb/s.

“We are pleased to launch our latest USB-C Keyboard & Docking Station (CA-KBDS) in the Indian market. CA-KBDS is a multi-productivity solution. The extra Thunderbolt 3 compatible USB-C ports give users the high-performing connectivity solutions one needs to speed up their workflow.” said, Gautam Shah, President at CADYCE. The sleek and subtle gadget functions as a USB Type-C Keyboard for the computer and acts as a multi-function docking station for other devices. Given CA-KBDS’s wide range of compatibility, users can plug in multiple peripherals to their computer without worrying about their platforms or hardware requirements.”

The all-in-one CA-KBDS is widely compatible with Mac OS X 10.X and Windows 8/10 (32/64 bit). The premium CA-KBDS is an elegant mix of sturdiness, compactness and good-looks. It is a stylish companion for devices that will serve satisfactorily for a long time. Slight angle at the bottom of the keyboard improves ergonomics, the grippy feet on the bottom of the dock provides the firm grip to the docking station. The LAN port in CA-KBDS supports transfer speeds of 1GB, unlike 10/100M ports, which supports a maximum transfer speed of 100Mbps. USB 3.0 ports allow to transfer movies, music and more in just seconds with 5 Gbps transfer speeds, 10 times faster than USB 2.0. Users can listen to music with their favorite headphones as the best travel companion CA-KBDS comes with a 3.5 mm audio jack that supports stereo audio output and the audio jack also supports microphone input.