Building A Plex Media Server with TerraMaster 10GbE Series

TerraMaster announces support for Plex – a popular media platform used for home entertainment and more. With this, TerraMaster 10GbE Series NAS users can build a powerful Plex Media Server with the help of excellent transcoding capabilities of the Intel quad-core processors to deliver smooth high-definition video playback.

Plex brings together all the media that matters to you. Your personal collection will look beautiful alongside stellar streaming content. Enjoy Live TV & DVR, a growing catalog of great web shows, news, and podcasts. It’s finally possible to enjoy all the media you love in a single app, on any device, no matter where you are.

The Plex Media Server application is now available at the TerraMaster TOS app. Simply download and installs the application to create your own Plex Media Server using your TerraMaster NAS device.

The TerraMaster 10GbE NAS series products are all equipped with the Intel quad-core J3455 processor which offers smooth 4K H256-level decoding delivering quality images and videos. Furthermore, the Plex Media Server application comes with its own multimedia content management that allows you to easily organize audio and video files to create a family-friendly library.

Having your own Plex Media Server can help you achieve the best entertainment experience with your Smart TV, TV Box, and mobile device. Store all your favorite videos, films, music, and photos from you and your family to create a unified media server which you can easily share and access using your Smart TV.

It is easy to setup a Plex Media Server and use your favorite TV Box device to stream audio and video with ease. Supported TV Box devices include Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and others.

There’s no need to sync all your audios, videos, and photos on your phone or tablet, simply install Plex app on your phone or tablet to access all your media files stores in your TerraMaster NAS. Plex application delivers smooth streaming and video playback, allowing you to enjoy quality entertainment anytime, anywhere.

Plex Media Server is supported by all TerraMaster NAS models but best with the TerraMaster 10GbE Series with faster 10 Gigabit Ethernet networking. With 10GbE, enjoy smooth 4K/8K video playback and be able to access your media files quickly.