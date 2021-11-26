Brillio Opens New Hub for Innovation in Bengaluru, Further Establishing Global Presence

Brillio has opened a new office in Bengaluru, India. Founder and CEO of Brillio, Raj Mamodia, was on site to unveil the new space in Bren Optimus, a state-of-the-art tech park in Koramangala. As Brillio expands its presence in Bengaluru to a second location, the new space provides a collaborative environment for 650 employees working across cross-functional teams.

The new office is Brillio’s latest expansion into key growth markets, positioning the company to deliver bold digital solutions across its tech, telecom, banking and financial services, retail/CPG, and healthcare and life sciences verticals on a global scale.

Earlier this month, Brillio announced the acquisition of Standav, making the company one of the largest Salesforce Revenue Cloud service providers in the world. With the addition of the new Bangalore location and Standav’s six delivery centers in the United States, Canada, and India, Brillio has a presence in six cities across India, including the Chennai office which opened last year. The expansion comes on the heels of Brillio being Great Place to Work®-Certified in India. Brillio received the distinction from the Great Place to Work Institute, which partners with 1100 organizations across 22 industries in India to recognize workplaces with great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. Brillio anticipates having more than 4,000 employees globally by the end of the year, and is committed to empowering them all through a diverse and inclusive environment designed to help them thrive.

“We’re thrilled to set up this new facility in Bengaluru, which is a strategic market for us in terms of talent, operations, and business capabilities,” said Raj Mamodia, founder and CEO of Brillio. “This new office will be a valuable hub for great tech talent to collaborate, innovate and succeed together.”

Mamodia was joined at the opening by its client Reliance Jio Platforms, represented by Vaidyanathan Venkataraman, Vice President, Alliances and Partnerships.

“We commend Brillio for their continued commitment to their employees and clients alike amid the global pandemic,” Venkataraman said. “Brillio has tremendous momentum as an organization and is positioned to scale for growth with the best talent the city has to offer.”