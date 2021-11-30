Brillio Named as One of India’s Top Best Workplaces, 2021

Brillio has been Great Place to Work®-Certified in India from November 2021 to November 2022. Brillio has been recognized for its high trust index highlighted by workplace equality, fairness, credibility, and a sense of belonging.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

“We are honored to be certified as a Great Place to Work in India as it celebrates our journey of building a culture driven by high trust and high performance,” said, Raj Mamodia, Founder and CEO, Brillio. “At Brillio we are driven by the ‘We Care’ philosophy to ensure a diverse workforce with equal opportunities and absolute transparency for our customers, employees, and our community. I would like to thank everyone at Brillio for continuing to lead by example on this front. This recognition reiterates our commitment to enable our employees to reach their full potential, whilst contributing to the growth of the company”.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM.

The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being ‘FOR ALL’ Leaders.