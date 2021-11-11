Brillio Acquires Standav, a Leading Salesforce Revenue Cloud Services Partner

Brillio announced that it has acquired Standav, a premier Salesforce consulting and system integration firm headquartered in Silicon Valley and Dallas. The acquisition will integrate Standav’s deep expertise in quote-to-cash, price management, and enterprise sales transformation into Brillio’s burgeoning Lead-to-Revenue (LTR) transformation practice – making it one of the largest Salesforce Revenue Cloud service providers in the world.

Founded in 2014, Brillio has grown rapidly by partnering with large enterprise customers to revolutionize end-to-end digital transformation. As clients increasingly shift to new, digital-centric business models that are based on subscriptions, consumption billing, new recurring revenue streams, and Internet of Things (IoT), Brillio’s acquisition presents customers with an unparalleled LTR practice capable of scaling Salesforce Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) and Commerce solutions.

Brillio is relentless in delivering bold solutions that customers need to thrive in the digital economy across its tech, media and entertainment, telecom, banking and financial services, retail/CPG, healthcare and life sciences verticals. Integrating Standav’s team of experts from across 6 delivery centers in the United States, Canada, and India, will further position Brillio to enable large enterprise companies to effectively plan, implement, and optimize automated cloud-based LTR business processes and technologies.

“Brillio is trusted by Fortune 2000 companies across industries as we have a long track record of providing best-in-class service at the pace of our customers’ inspiration,” said Raj Mamodia, Founder & CEO of Brillio. “By acquiring Standav, we are growing our team of Salesforce CPQ specialists ready to help our customers accelerate their business transformation, and now, as one of the largest Salesforce Revenue Cloud partners, we are able to amplify the impact on our clients’ businesses.”

“Standav’s bold customer-focused approach has generated transformative results for our enterprise customers, and in Brillio, we’ve found the right partner to further scale our impact on Enterprise Sales Transformation leveraging Salesforce Revenue Cloud,” said Harsha Pamulaparthi, CEO of Standav. “By combining our strengths with Brillio, we are compounding our capabilities in a critical way to help global clients succeed in their digital transformation journey,” said Protik Mukhopadhyay, President of Standav.

“Brillio has been a great partner to Anaplan in the sales transformation area and is currently involved in streamlining our quote to contract process through CPQ implementation. We believe the acquisition of Standav will further bolster Brillio’s business & technical consulting capabilities in the sales transformation space,” said Rishi Kabra, Senior Director Sales and Marketing Systems, at Anaplan.