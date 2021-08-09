Breeze Innovations Pvt Ltd Appoints M/s Source and Process Solutions as Distributor for Karnataka for their Thin Clients

Breeze Innovations Pvt Ltd, a Chennai-based company specializing in customized thin clients, has appointed M/s Source And Process Solutions, Rajajinagar, Bangalore- 560086 as their Karnataka Distributor for the Commercial Segment.



The company ‘Source and Process Solutions’ is a leading supplier of Microsoft solutions in the region. Breeze has an installation base of nearly 30,000 thin client units across the country in very short span of seven years and is now looking for a wider expansion with channel-oriented approach. The brand Breeze is also the largest thin client vendor to Indian Railways.



This new association enables Breeze and ‘Source and Process’ in reaching to a larger spectrum of customers. Breeze plans to expand their reach to other regions adding new partners in the future.



Breeze Innovations having ventured into the commercial segment has now established itself. The company plans to appoint focused distributors and resellers across the country to enable wider and easier availability of their products to quality-loving customers.