BPE Won SME ICON Awards by Times Group

BPE announced that the company has recently won the 2nd edition of the prestigious ‘SME ICON Awards’. This 2nd edition of SME ICON Awards highlighted on ATMANIRBHAR and applauded the work of Indian home grown manufacturing industry. SME ICON Awards recognized the contribution that BPE has added significantly in the growth of SME sector and bagged this in the category of ‘UPS Power Solutions and Smart Rack’. The award was presented to AmitanshuSatpathy, MD – BPE from Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India.

Amitansu Satpathy has been one of the few industry leaders who has built BPE from scratch to one of the leading Indian UPS Manufacturing brand. He has made immense contribution in the UPS industry to make India, Atmanirbhar.

The second edition of Times SME Icons was organized by the Times of India Group and SSMS BusinesstosmePvt Ltd that applauded the contribution of myriad industries in the growth of the Indian SME Sector. . More than 25 SMEs were felicitated for their work towards making the country ‘Atmanirbhar’.

Winning this coveted award, Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director – BPE, said, “While the recent global pandemic has impacted the entire global economies but we have shown the courage to move forward and bagged few coveted deals during this time. This shows customer’s confidence in our brand. Our contribution as home grown Indian brand has been widely recognized. Moreover, with PM focusing on Atmanirbhar in 2020, we took steps very early on product localization and customization understanding the need of the customers.”