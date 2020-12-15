BPE Wins Indian UPS Manufacturer of the Year 2019-20

Best Power Equipments India Pvt. Ltd (BPE), India’s leading UPS manufacturer has received the Indian UPS Manufacturer 2019-20 award, by the 28th Soft Disk (SD) awards. The award is an annual property by the Soft Disk, which conducts in-depth surveys of the power electronics industry and then felicitates them. In the survey, BPE’s entire range of Online UPS Systems earned 91% satisfaction levels with A++ ratings, found the best in SD Users’ Satisfaction Survey, 2019. The company also won the category of SD’s No. 2, Indian Power Electronic Company of the year.

Winning this coveted award, Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director, Best Power Equipments India Pvt. Ltd (BPE), said, “We have always strived to provide energy saving applications at very affordable costs. Thanks to our customers who have shown continuous faith in our brand. We’ll keep working to reach the satisfaction level of each and every customer in the coming years. This year due to COVID-19, the industry has seen a drop in the volumes. I would like to say that we, as a company, saw an increase in online UPS sales growth of 20%. We witnessed an increasing demand for 10kVA to 120kVA UPSs.”

In India, BPE’s UPS has a strong presence amongst OEMs with 11 branches &350+ employees across the country with a network of over 300 channel partners. The company is selling huge numbers of UPS in India every month.