BPE Increases Production Capacity of their Noida Facility

Best Power Equipment’s India Pvt Ltd (BPE) that provides end-to-end strategic power solutions for most critical applications and having more than 2 decades of manufacturing experience announced that the company has increased the production capacity at their Noida factory. The company has recently commenced the production of UPS from 600 VA to 1.2 MVA, Smart rack solution & Solar inverters due to robust sales from varied industries such as Healthcare, Data Centers, Banking etc.BPE also plans to achieve sustainable development goals and aims to promote innovation, creativity, and sustainable work to boost the country’s economy and stand in the global markets, reaching revenue growth target from 20 0Crores to 500 Crores in the coming years.

Recently BPE acquire new manufacturing facility of 15,000 Sq.Ft area in Noida, with its automated production lines & high end processes which is equipped with advanced production facilities with the product range of 300 kVA three phase large UPS.

Commenting on this, Amitansu Satpathy – MD, Best Power Equipments said, “This year, we have focused on increasing our production capabilities to various governments of India initiatives in PM Modi’s vision on Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Today BPE has more the 1 lakh installation base, 300 plus channel partners, National distributor Ingram Micro and IRIS Computers