BPE Global TeamAppoints Vivek Parasher as Sales Marketing, Singapore

Best Power Equipments (India) Private Limited, power manufacturing brand, which provides end-to-end strategic power solutions, has appointed Mr. Vivek Parasher as Vice President Sales & Marketing (International), BPE Singapore. He will be leading BPE’s Business in Asia Pacific and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region. Vivek’s focus will be to identify key countries and channel partners to accelerate international business for BPE.

His experience includes working with HP Inc. (HPI) and HP Enterprise (HPE), Singapore – for over two decades. His last assignment at HPI Singapore was Director with World-Wide responsibility. Vivek is an accomplished result-driven executive leader with demonstrated success in marketing, sales, product development, and quality management across counties. His work spanned across various disciplines, namely, Engineering, Customer Service, Project Management, Customer relationship Management, Product Marketing, Business Development and Quality management. Through his long 25 years of illustrious career, he has led various large and critical change management processes for various groups he worked with.

Speaking about the on-boarding, Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director, Best Power Equipments said, “We are very pleased to welcome Vivek Parasher & look forward to working with him to spread our footprint in the International market.” He further added that Vivek’s experience will add a lot of value to our organization.

Vivek is also an avid people’s coach and mentor with a passion for ongoing learning and development. He has led various technical and leadership training programs for professionals. He is well known for managing complex inter-personal relationships effectively in organizations and often called ‘Trusted Advisor’ by his co-workers.