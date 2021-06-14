BPE Further Ramping Up Channel Presence in Southern Market

Best Power Equipments (India) Private Limited (BPE), India’s leading power manufacturing brand is growing &expanding its presence in southern market. With a strong presence in Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, Karnataka and Kerala; BPE is planning to ramp up its channel presence. At present BPE has 39 active channel partners and aims to appoint 100+ partners by the end of 2022. BPE will be hiring manpower in the senior management, technical support and sales.

The company recently bagged order from Indian Navy, Kerala State Electrical City board, Alphonsa Hospital Kerala, ITI and Government fishery department where it has deployed higher and lower kVA Products single and three phase UPS above 200 kVA.

Commenting on this expansion, Mr Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director, Best Power Equipments, says, “This is a strategic move which will expand & deepen our presence and reach in the south India. The southern markets are a major Technology & automobile hub and will cater to the huge demand in the IT sector, followed by the IT enabled services, healthcare, telecom, banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and manufacturing.”

The power backup market in India is expected to grow to INR 504.66 billion by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.28% during 2018–2023. The availability of continuous, quality power is crucial for the optimal performance of critical applications in every industry.