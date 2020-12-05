BPE Appoints Satyabrata Sahoo as VP – Sales & Marketing for Global Forays

Best Power Equipment’s India Pvt. Ltd (BPE) has appointed Satyabrata Sahoo as VP – sales & marketing for International market. Having worked for more than 20 years along with a deep understanding of global markets like Singapore, Philippines, UAE & South East Asian countries, he plans to create footprints and have a wider reach of BPE and their products in these regions.
Satyabrata has solid experience in distribution network wherein he was handling the network in Tech Pacific / Ingram Micro & Cyberstar International market at Singapore. He was earlier associated with Mentis Corporation undertaking P&L responsibilities and establishing reach of Mentis to Europe, ME, APAC & ASEAN. He was one of the key instruments for launching & establishing media products from Moser Bayer IT in SAARC, Singapore & South Africa.
Speaking about the on-boarding, Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director, Best Power Equipments said, “The opening of the international market & economy has resulted in the growing need of power solutions for critical applications. There has been positive sign and demand of data centres, Healthcare, Government, IT & ITeS, Banking & distribution in global markets. To reach out to this market, the company aims to bring on new talent with hands-on experience of global regions”.
BPE had expanded to Philippines, UAE, the Middle East, & aim to expand their reach across the world by 2025. The company aims to enhance across the globe their after-sales services to minimise business interruptions, improve system availability, enhance the manageability of power devices and optimise the cost of ownership.
