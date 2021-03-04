BPE Addresses Forum in PCAIT

Amitansu Satpathy, MD, Best Power Equipments in his address to the forum on the AGM of Progressive Channels Association of Information Technology (PCAIT) focuses on the importance of working & combining the strength of each members in addressing industry challenges. He highlighted that as a single unit, we need to closely work with the Government & respective ministries concerning GST, Income tax, excise duty etc. This way we can build a better business ecosystem which would help the companies to grow in a trajectory path.

Recently, BPE became a member of Progressive Channels Association of Information Technology (PCAIT). PCAIT is the elite Membership body of all channel partners, companies engaged in IT and IT enabled services.The association focuses on the growth and integration with Global IT scenario. The theme of the forum this year was on the vision 2021-2023 which deliberated on an action plan for business growth, new business opportunities, strong OEM relationship and government recognition. More than 2500 members were present in this forum.