Bosch Set to Revolutionize the Connected Supply Chain with Trac360

The supplier of technology and services, Bosch, invented Trac360, connected Supply Chain Solution, supplemented with state-of-the-art technologies such as IoT, AI, Blockchain, Big Data and Analytics to buoy up the supply chain planning, enable predictive decision-making, automate processes and ultimately augment the supply chain visibility. The one of its kind innovative IoT solution, Bosch Trac360, empowers OEMs to keep a real-time track of their parts and shipments. Integrated technologies like GPS, RFID, Sensors and IoT support end-to-end product traceability and visibility based on demand rather than supply.

“In a span of about two years, Trac360 has tracked around a million bins of parts and has been used for shipping parts for 30,000 invoices across 45 warehouses, fulfilling 5000 trips per month in India. Apart from these, the application has not only integrated multiple systems and data, but has also increased visibility and traceability from the manufacturer through delivery and increased customer satisfaction, guaranteeing 100% delivery of the right parts in the right quantity at the right time, informs Chandrasekar R, Delivery Head – Cloud & IoT Practice at RBEI.

Owing to the voguish digital trends that are orbiting the industrial society, it has become quite imperative for the sector to embrace diverse technological innovations. Sequentially, the digital sentience has persuaded several organizations to deliberate over reconstructing their supply chain facilities. This revamping has by far and away altered the conventional stance of the supply chain system, providing an elbow room for organizations to perceive opportunities, operational effectiveness, and transparency in every dealing. In short, these facilities are supporting manufacturers overcome the problems they come across while managing their supply chain activities.

Talking further about the product, Srinivasulu Nasam, Cloud & IoT CoE Head and Technology Consultant for Enterprise Applications at RBEI, says, “Trac360 produces a real-time “digital travel diary” of shipments, freight carriers, and other details. The end-to-end Connected Supply Chain proposed by Bosch Trac360 bestows a suite of technology solutions to regulate container management, product traceability, assisted user experience, transparency, condition monitoring, fleet management, real-time tracking, and many more.”

Trac360 provides comprehensive visibility across the supply chain, increases warehouse and process productivity, while integrating with IoT, Blockchain, and enterprise systems. “Furnished with cutting-edge technologies, Bosch Trac360 is moulding the future of manufacturing. The quest of meeting the constantly changing technologies and industry needs will keep organizations positive about adopting the Connected Supply Chain which will in due course make room for a digitized supply chain process that will help manufacturers address every supply chain challenge,” adds Raghuram Joshi, General Manager & Practice Head, Technologies for Connected at RBEI.