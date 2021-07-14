boAt Forays into Laptop & Desktop Gaming Launching Gaming Headphone – Immortal 1000D

India’s earwear and wearable brand is all set to launch their line of gaming headphones, “Immortal”. Their flagship model, called boAt Immortal 1000D, includes Dolby Atmos for a premium gaming and entertainment experience. The headphones also come with 50mm drivers for high fidelity audio, regardless of the content played. On Foraying into the gaming category, Mr Sameer Mehta, Co-Founder, boat, said “We are very excited to launch our very first gaming headphone – the Immortal 1000D in India. The Indian gaming industry has grown to become one of the world’s largest e-gaming markets due to the fast and affordable connectivity of the internet and smartphones, and we want to provide specialized audio accessories and peripherals to professional as well as casual gamers and enthusiasts. The pandemic further elevated online gaming as an alternative entertainment option for many people, including a large part of our boAthead community. “

Commenting on this collaboration, Mr Pankaj Kedia, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories, said, “We are delighted to partner with boAt for their first gaming headphone, Immortal 1000D. Consumers are now seeking higher quality and higher precision sound in gaming. Dolby Atmos will add depth and dimension to headphone audio, making it easier for gamers to detect easy-to-miss sounds and improve the accuracy of their gameplay. It will provide impressive clarity and detail to create a more realistic and thrilling experience. “ Excited about the launch of Immortal 1000D, Mr Akshay Ahuja, Category Leader – Consumer Electronics, Amazon India, said “boAt is very special to Amazon as we partnered to grow this business manifold and learnt things together in this really rewarding journey of working together. boAt is a leader today as its passion, quest for perfection and speed of execution have always been top-notch, helping us provide the latest trends in Consumer electronics to our customers. We strive to learn from the 4 years of our association and look forward to the next decade of partnership together”.

With Dolby Atmos available on the boAt Immortal 1000D, players will be able to unlock incredible immersive audio when playing their favourite PC games. Dolby Atmos works by placing the sounds of the game all around a listener with three-dimensional precision so that gamers can react faster and more accurately. It enables the ability to pinpoint the position and movement of teammates and enemies — even from overhead or behind. Gamers will be immersed in a more intense gaming experience that brings crystal clear, hair-raising realism to even the busiest of battlefields, so they can catch the subtle, potentially game-changing sounds they’ve been missing. These headphones also feature a 7.1 Channel Surround Audio created by the brands very own boAt Plugin Labz which processes high-fidelity sound and is optimized by experts in gaming audio immersion. Users can switch between 7.1 Channel Surround Audio or Dolby Atmos while gaming.

boAt Immortal 1000D comes with Dual mics for crystal clear and distortion-free communication between friends and foes. These also sport a remote to control audio, mic and LEDs for seamless voice and video conversations across YouTube, Discord, Twitch, and other streaming platforms. A long sturdy secure braided cable ensures durability and a USB connector ensures easy connectivity across all laptop and desktop gaming setups. The headphones shut out external noise using special closed earcups that fully cover your ears, aided by plush cushions that form a perfect seal for greater sound isolation. A new breathable weave minimizes sweat and heat build-up generated by skin contact, while the ultra-soft foam’s improved density greatly reduces the headset’s clamping force for unparalleled comfort. The earcups have a built-in automatic breathing RGB LED light effect to complete one’s gaming setup.