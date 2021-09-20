Bluei Presents Smart 4G Camera

Bluei launches 4G security cameras, as they are exactly designed to meet your security needs in the remote off-grid places without Internet/WiFi and power. Bluei 4G Camera it comes with several features.

The salient features of Bluei 4G Camera are it has 3 MP Resolution; 4G SD Card support; Two-way audio communication; Built-in high sensitivity mic and speaker; Infrared and white dual-light design; All-time color vision with 3 adjustable night vision modes; Intelligent human detection algorithm for effective alarms; Area movement detection with real-time push information; IP66 waterproof design and • Mobile app and PC client software for remote monitoring