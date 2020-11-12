BlitzkriegXP Partners with WD to Launch Valorant Wednesdays

India’s first ever experiential Esports organization, BlitzkriegXP (BXP), today announced a partnership with one of the largest global data storage solutions brands, Western Digital. The brands will be working together to captivate the community with experiential first content and set esports engagement milestones like never before.

As a part of the collaboration, BlitzkriegXP and WD Black are launching a proprietary IP called Valorant Wednesdays, where the BXP stream team will be streaming Valorant, a first-person shooter PC game, every Wednesday. These streams will be stepping away from the conventional one-to-many streaming format and exploring a more experiential, one-to-one episode packed with engagements, conversations, contests and exciting WD merchandise giveaways for the viewers, forging a more meaningful and enhanced stream consumption phenomenon.

Talking about the partnership, Alvin D’Souza, Founder and Managing Director, BlitzkriegXP said, “At a time when the entire Esports industry has been shaken due to the PUBG ban, a strategic collaboration with a powerful brand reinstates the energy within the community. As we advance one step closer to creating a more credible ecosystem, we look forward to giving the audiences a first of its kind experiential heavy streaming experience.”

Alongside Valorant Wednesdays, BlitzkriegXP will also be hosting monthly CODM scrims with WD Black that will bolster engagement and participation amongst mobile gaming enthusiasts. Having recently moved into their brand new bootcamp in Mumbai, the BXP team will be streaming a variety of games to keep fans engrossed with clutter breaking experience-based streams.

“The young viewers in the gaming industry demand for authentic brand interactions and we are delighted to be collaborating with WD Black. Devising strategic content that provides the gaming community with a fulfilling experience that is long-lasting as well as emotionally appealing is something that we are going to focus on, as a part of the collab to make sure that the brand really connects with the community,” says Samin AceAthena12 Ahmed, Head of Marketing at BlitzkriegXP.