Bizom, a retail intelligence platform, launched smart solutions to bring greater efficiency to the distribution system and people management processes of consumer goods companies. The new normal and impending future COVID-19 waves are shaping the CPG industry in inconceivable ways. Still, CPG brands have adapted quickly by adopting digital technologies to transform their supply chain and operations in markets.

Consumers have also changed their shopping behaviors, and newer business models like D2R2C are gaining more popularity. In these altered retail ecosystems, businesses with deeper retail intelligence and insights will gain greater market share faster. CPG brands recognize that to become data- and insights-driven organizations, their teams, distributors, channel partners, and retailers must digitize their operations. These brands are beginning to automate vital aspects of their market operations such as merchandising, audits, and surveys. They are increasingly basing their strategies on real-time intelligence.

Bizom has been enabling CPG brands by digitizing their backstream supply chain for over a decade now. During the heights of the pandemic in the last two years, the SaaS company built several solutions to automate field force operations and enable direct engagement between retailers and consumer goods brands.

Mr. Lalit Bhise, Bizom’s CEO and Founder said, “Consumer goods brands across the globe are at an inflection point where growth will come only through advanced digital transformation and access to deeper, real-time retail intelligence. Our smart solutions offer greater market control, remote retail execution, and adoption of data-driven operations for CPG brands. The real-time insights gained from these solutions can drive market expansion for these brands like no other solutions in today’s tech space.”

With its new smart products, Bizom will enable advanced automation around merchandising, market surveys, retail outlet audits, asset management, people management, and market access. Bizom’s new solutions that promise to bring deeper market insights and retail intelligence include: