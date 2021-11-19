BIWIN to Expand its reach for the HP-Branded Personal Storage Products in India

BIWIN, a leading chip manufacturer for flash storage, holding the official license for design, production, and marketing of personal storage (internal and external SSDs) for HP, appoints Fortune marketing as its national distributor for internal and external SSD’s.

The products would be made available across different parts of the country by Fortune Marketing and its wide network of resellers, retailers, sub-distributers, and e-commerce partners.

The portfolio of HP-branded personal SSD storage products includes high-performance M.2 PCle NVMe SSD, 2.5″ SATA-III SSD, M.2 SATA-III SSD, and Portable SSD, with each segment comprising multiple variants. The M.2 PCle NVMe SSD comprises EX950, EX920, EX900 Pro, and EX900 whereas 2.5″ SATA-III SSD includes S8000, S700 Pro, S750, S700, and M700. All the variants come with the widest range of Maximum Sequential Reading and Writing speeds and storage capacities.

The Portable SSD( P800, P700, P600 & P500 series )– where performance meets elegance, also comes with a wide capacity range starting from 120Gb till 2TB.

“We intend to capitalize on BIWIN’s manufacturing capabilities, HP’s global brand recognition, and Fortune Marketing’s widest reach across India, to provide the latest storage solutions for all Indian users. Given the wide range, each offering serves specific purposes for professional as well as personal storage needs. It has been our constant endeavor to bring the best Storage solutions to young Indians and the association with Fortune marketing is yet another milestone,” said, BIWIN Country Head -Consumer Business, Rajesh Khurana. Referring to the increased adaptability of state-of-the-art storage solutions in the Indian market, Fortune Marketing MD Manoj Gupta said, “With increased penetration of technology and internet, the demand for cutting-edge storage solutions has been soaring for a while now. We are trying to fill the supply chain gap by offering a credible solution like HP to users across the country and are pleased with the developments.”