Biwin Sees Exponentially Growing Demand for their SSDs and Other Storage Solutions in India

Mr Rajesh Khurana, Biwin – Country Manager – Consumer Business shares about their company’s high-quality storage products and their future plans to become a leading provider of first-class storage solution provider in the industry. Biwin specializes in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of memory chip application products. BIWIN recently reached an agreement with Acer to bring Acer-branded memory and personal SSD storage products to customers in India.

Please brief us about your tie-up with Acer.

BIWIN actively responds to the market demand providing customers with more competitive and high-quality hardware and software storage solutions. BIWIN products and services include SSD, embedded storage chips, memory cards, memory modules, and customization services. The tie-up with Acer will leverage BIWIN’s manufacturing capabilities and Acer’s global brand recognition to provide the latest memory and storage solutions for both professional and home users.

How do you see the SSD market in India?

SSD market in India is growing very fast due to the need of having low-power & faster laptops/computing machines. In addition to this, the current trends of WFH (work from home), higher online activities (especially online education) and gaming have been fuelling the demand for SSDs. We foresee a lot of scope in this segment in the near future.

Please brief us about your current products and future launches?

The new Acer-branded SSD portfolio is available in a range of 2.5″ SATA, M.2 SATA and M.2 PCIe NVMe drives. The entry-level 2.5″ SA100 offers performance and reliability and is available in capacities from 120 GB to 1.92 TB. The RE100 is available as a standard 2.5” SATA drive as well as in a smaller M.2 SATA form factor. With capacities from 128 GB up to 1 TB (M.2) and 4 TB (SATA) and with read and write speeds of 560 MB/s and 520 MB/s, the RE100 performs close to the SATA interface´s maximum speed and is an extremely reliable solution in terms of speed and capacity to upgrade any desktop PC or laptop to the latest SATA technology. In terms of maximizing performance, an Acer-branded M.2 PCIe Gen3 NVMe drive, the FA100—is available in capacities from 128 GB up to 2 TB, reaching up to 3300 MB/s read and 2700 MB/s write speeds. This exceptional performance is six times faster than standard SATA SSDs.

An Acer-branded DRAM module lineup includes standard SO- and UDIMM-modules with speeds in a range from 2666 MHz up to 3200 MHz and capacities from 4 GB up to 32 GB per single module. The perfect upgrade for any desktop PC and laptop– especially as demand is continuously growing for higher capacity memory modules. In addition to this, we recently launched Acer’s Predator branded SSD and Dram storage products for the Gaming segment .The Predator branded memory and personal storage solutions are just the perfect pick for hardcore PC gamers and esports professionals who seek high-end gaming solutions to ensure a competitive edge. The new high-end flagship memory and storage portfolio under the Predator brand begins with state-of-the-art memory modules and blazing fast solid-state drives. We are working on launching a wide portfolio of storage products such as UHS-I, UHS-II SD cards, CFexpress memory cards & USB external storage products .Details of the same will be shared as and when available .

What opportunities in storage in India?

Pandemic has led to a drastic change in the way we live and conduct business on day-to-day basis. This is driven by a necessity to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviors thereby leading to extensive digitalization of our daily life needs and sudden exponential demand for WFH (work from home) computing devices. This, coupled with having a huge consumer base in India, is making the Market for Chips and personal storage to grow very fast in India.

What is your take on the shortage of components?

This depends upon the gap in demand and supply. Since the demand is growing very fast, we expect an erratic path in the fulfillment of supplies.

Discuss your future plans.

We are working on launching a wide portfolio of storage products such as UHS-I, UHS-II SD cards, CFexpress memory cards & USB external storage products. Details of the same will be shared as and when available.

Mr Rajesh Khurana, Country Manager – Consumer Business, Biwin

