BIWIN Launches Acer’s Predator-Branded Memory and Personal Storage Products in India

BIWIN, a leading chip manufacturer for flash storage, reached an agreement with Acer to bring Predator-branded memory and personal SSD storage products to customers in India. The product offerings will take advantage of BIWIN’s manufacturing capabilities and Predator’s global brand recognition to provide the latest memory and storage solutions for both casual and professional gamers.

Talking about the new storage solutions, Mr Rajesh Khurana, Country Head- Consumer Business, BIWIN, said, “The Predator branded memory and personal storage solutions are just the perfect pick for hardcore PC gamers and esports professionals who seek high-end gaming solutions to ensure a competitive edge. The new high-end flagship memory and storage portfolio under the Predator brand begins with state-of-the-art memory modules and blazing fast solid-state drives.”

Echoing his sentiments, Mr Manoj Gupta, MD, Fortune Marketing and the National Distributor of Acer branded storage products, added, “The gaming community in India is flourishing at a rapid pace, with young Indians vying to create new milestones. They can, however, succeed in their tryst only if they find new-age solutions for their memory and storage needs. We are proud of this association to make Predator branded solutions available to all across the length and breadth of the country.

With a powerful ‘cyberpunk inspired’ design to match the power of its performance, the new Predator Apollo memory module series offers speed, style and special lighting. Its ultra-high frequency, ultra-low timing, and overclocking capabilities will satisfy even the most speed-thirsty gamers. The Predator Apollo series feature RGB lighting that synchronizes with most mainstream motherboard software to allow eight eye-catching independent lighting areas, 16 million RGB color values and 10+ light effects.

Built with the best components, the Predator Apollo memory modules come with an impressive 10-layer PCB, aluminum heatsink, 15μm gold-plated contacts and the highest quality B-dies to ensure top level performance. With Apollo as part of their gear (incorporating Intel XMP 2.0), gamers can now jump to overclocking with one click. To complement the Predator Apollo series, a range of Predator Talos memory modules are built with an 8-layer PCB, ultra-low timing, and high-efficiency zinc-alloy heatsink to guarantee better performance, higher endurance, and an extremely satisfying experience for users.

In solid state storage, the new Predator GM3500 delivers faster load times for games, applications, and movies. It’s lighter than regular drives and better able to withstand movement and drops. It also uses less energy, allowing computers to run cooler. This high-performance GM3500 model is PCIe Gen 3×4, NVMe 1.3 compliant with 3400/3000MB/s read-write speeds while the Advanced LDPC (Low Density Parity Check) on-board improves performance using powerful error correcting code algorithms.

More customers now realize the benefits of solid-state drives and want to upgrade their current desktop and laptop systems. Predator-branded SSDs bring them the speed (and capacity) they need to make their work run faster and their gameplay stress-free.