Birlasoft Recognized as India’s Most Admired & Valuable Power Brand Company 2020

Birlasoft Recognized as India’s Most Admired & Valuable Power Brand Company 2020

By NCN News Network -
148
0
SHARE

Birlasoft Ltd, part of the USD 2.4 billion diversified, The CK Birla Group was recognized as India’s Most Admired & Valuable Power Brand Company for the year 2020, at the India Leadership Conclave & Awards 2020 held, via a virtual ceremony, on 26 December, 2020.  In its 11th edition, this Network 7 Media Group’s flagship annual event has been successfully bringing together the finest minds of the society under one platform.

This year’s theme was Rebuilding India: Opportunities in the Pandemic. The India Leadership Conclave (ILC) 2020 conferred awards on those companies and individuals who have shown remarkable resilience and achievements in a very tough and hostile environment. Nomination of companies and individual leaders was carried out by an independent team of business and finance experts at the Network 7 Media Group, who studied the growth patterns, business resilience and exceptional ‘will to perform’ of companies, during the pandemic year. This was followed by an online poll and a jury member round, which included eminent business leaders.

On winning the award, Dharmender Kapoor (DK),  CEO & MD, Birlasoft, said, “We, at Birlasoft, are honored to be recipients of the prestigious ILC Power Brand Award. While the pandemic did put a lot of us under pressure initially, I am delighted to see the progress we have made as a company and as a Brand, and the growth platform we have set for ourselves, looking forward. I share this moment of pride with each of my colleagues at Birlasoft and thank them for their continued commitment and helping us serve our stakeholders and communities better each year. I would also like to extend my gratitude to the jury members for recognizing the great value that Birlasoft provides to customers, globally.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

SHARE
Previous article2021 Thermaltake Expo January Virtual Exhibition
Next articleNETGEAR Launches Nighthawk RAX50 Router
NCN News Network

LEAVE A REPLY