Birlasoft Recognized as India’s Most Admired & Valuable Power Brand Company 2020

Birlasoft Ltd, part of the USD 2.4 billion diversified, The CK Birla Group was recognized as India’s Most Admired & Valuable Power Brand Company for the year 2020, at the India Leadership Conclave & Awards 2020 held, via a virtual ceremony, on 26 December, 2020. In its 11th edition, this Network 7 Media Group’s flagship annual event has been successfully bringing together the finest minds of the society under one platform.

This year’s theme was Rebuilding India: Opportunities in the Pandemic. The India Leadership Conclave (ILC) 2020 conferred awards on those companies and individuals who have shown remarkable resilience and achievements in a very tough and hostile environment. Nomination of companies and individual leaders was carried out by an independent team of business and finance experts at the Network 7 Media Group, who studied the growth patterns, business resilience and exceptional ‘will to perform’ of companies, during the pandemic year. This was followed by an online poll and a jury member round, which included eminent business leaders.

On winning the award, Dharmender Kapoor (DK), CEO & MD, Birlasoft, said, “We, at Birlasoft, are honored to be recipients of the prestigious ILC Power Brand Award. While the pandemic did put a lot of us under pressure initially, I am delighted to see the progress we have made as a company and as a Brand, and the growth platform we have set for ourselves, looking forward. I share this moment of pride with each of my colleagues at Birlasoft and thank them for their continued commitment and helping us serve our stakeholders and communities better each year. I would also like to extend my gratitude to the jury members for recognizing the great value that Birlasoft provides to customers, globally.”